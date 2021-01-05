A television talk show host becomes president and fights the media in new political satire

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In David Rowan's new political satire, "The Viral President" (published by Archway Publishing), a television talk show host becomes president and fights the media as America approaches a chaotic pandemic-affected riotous election.

Ron Suit is a television talk show host when he decides to run for President of the United States. Against all odds, he beats career politician, Stacey Lincoln, and sets into motion a chain of events that transforms the country in ways no one imagined. Following her loss, global business magnate Milos Kunis does everything in his power to ensure that his choice will not fail again. Woven throughout the political narrative is a darker story of intrigue and murder.

"The book is an examination of the tribal nature of our present electoral system that has been greatly magnified by social media and the global pandemic," Rowan says. "It indicts the media on both sides for its biased reporting, and pokes fun at the devious and backstabbing world of US politics."

"The Viral President" is available for purchase at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Viral-President-Pantomime-David-Rowan/dp/1480898791.

"The Viral President"

By David Rowan

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 292 pages | ISBN 9781480898783

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 292 pages | ISBN 9781480898790

E-Book | 292 pages | ISBN 9781480898806

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

David Rowan is a retired oil and gas executive. Originally from the UK, he gained US citizenship immediately prior to the tragic events of 9/11. He is the author of the biography, "My Beautiful Memory," that honors his daughter, Alex, who died tragically at age 23. Following her death, Rowan and his wife established a foundation that, in conjunction with the University of Houston, funds an annual creative writing festival and offers writing-related scholarships and internships. Rowan and his wife live in Houston, Texas.

