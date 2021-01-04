End Citizens United and Let America Vote Statement on Re-Introduction of H.R. 1, the For the People Act

Washington, DC, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- End Citizens United//Let America Vote Action Fund President Tiffany Muller released the following statement on the re-introduction of H.R. 1 as the For the People Act. The bill's redesignation as H.R. 1 for the 117th Congress once again demonstrates the Democratic Caucus' steadfast commitment to anti-corruption and voting rights reforms as a top priority:

"In November, tens of millions of Americans used their vote to demand a fix to a rigged political system that prioritizes special interests and corporations over individuals. With today's re-introduction of H.R. 1, the For the People Act, House Democrats are heeding that call. This transformative, far-reaching measure will help root out corruption, end the dominance of big moneyed special interests, reform our voting systems, and give the American people their voices back. It will restore the promise of our democracy and make government work better for all Americans. We applaud Speaker Pelosi, Leader Hoyer, Chairperson Lofgren and bill author Congressman John Sarbanes for making this the top priority of the new Congress and welcome its speedy passage."

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and End Citizens United and Let America Vote Action Fund President Tiffany Muller recently wrote an op-ed calling on Congress to pass the For the People Act to safeguard our elections and protect the right to vote.

End Citizens United//Let America Vote Action Fund, an arm of the campaign finance reform group, encourages ECU's four million members to call their elected officials, host petition drives, participate in letter to the editor campaigns, and join coalitions of other grassroots advocacy groups to pass legislation to help get big money out of politics.

