Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Present at the ICR Conference 2021

Globe Newswire  
January 04, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Share:

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced the Company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2021. Tom Chubb, Chairman, CEO and President of Oxford will join top-ranked equity research analyst Dana Telsey for a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Oxford website at www.oxfordinc.com.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:   Anne M. Shoemaker
Telephone:   (404) 653-1455
E-mail:   InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com 



View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com