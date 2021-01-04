Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 04, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Share:

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at www.agiletherapeutics.com, under the Events & Presentations tab. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women.  Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method.  Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher.

Contact:  
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
mriley@agiletherapeutics.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com