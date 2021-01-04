Orphazyme to take part in panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

Orphazyme A/S

Investor news

No. 01/2021

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 4, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces Anders Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer of Orphazyme, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event, which is being held virtually from January 6-8 and 11-14, 2021.

The panel is titled "EU Companies IPO-ing in the US: Benefits of EU Companies Listing on NASDAQ" and takes place on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time. Investors can pre-register for the panel discussion here .





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt

Chief Financial Officer

+45 28 98 90 55

afv@orphazme.com

Investors, EU

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Mary-Ann Chang

+44 7483 284 853

mchang@lifesciadvisors.com Investors, US

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Ashley R. Robinson

+617 775 5956

arr@lifesciadvisors.com





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company's lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S., Switzerland, France and Germany. Orphazyme's shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO).

About arimoclomol

Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of Heat-Shock Proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, crosses the blood-brain barrier, and has now been studied in seven phase 1, four phase 2 and one pivotal phase 2/3 trial. Arimoclomol is in clinical development for NPC, Gaucher Disease, IBM, and ALS. Arimoclomol has received orphan drug designation (ODD) for NPC, IBM, and ALS in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received fast-track designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC, IBM and ALS. In addition, arimoclomol has received breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) and rare-pediatric disease designation (RPDD) from the FDA for NPC.

