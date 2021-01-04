Leading Statewide Oncology Practice Florida Cancer Specialists Appoints Executive Board Members

Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to announce that the following physicians have been named to its Executive Board, overseeing the strategic direction and operational decision-making for the statewide oncology practice: Ahmed Al-Hazzouri, MD, Matthew Fink, MD, Faithlore Gardner, MD, Alexander Glick, MD, Shachar Peles, MD and Mary Li, MD. They join current FCS Executive Board members: Lucio Gordan, MD, Michael Diaz, MD, Joel Grossman, MD, Sachin Kamath, MD, Don Luong, MD, Noel Maun, MD, Ph.D, Anjan Patel, MD and David Wenk, MD.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "Our Executive Board fulfills a mission critical role in ensuring that we are not only meeting the highest ethical and clinical standards across our industry but are also performing day in and day out for our patients. The oncology landscape is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to partnering with our new Executive Board members to advance the mission of Florida Cancer Specialists in bringing leading treatments, terrific physicians and high-quality care to the doorsteps of more Floridians in their communities."

"We are grateful to our colleagues for their willingness to assume this leadership role and guide our future initiatives to advance the delivery of world-class cancer care," said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan.

Dr. Michael Diaz, FCS Assistant Managing Physician, added, "We extend our sincere appreciation to our outgoing Executive Board members. They have served during a period of innovative change and growth, as well as unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

