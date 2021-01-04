GlobalTranz Names Bryan Foe as Senior Vice President - Branches

PHOENIX, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC, a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, announced today that it has appointed Bryan Foe to the position of Senior Vice President – Branches. In this capacity, Mr. Foe will be responsible for overall P&L management of all branches that are part of GlobalTranz's direct channel business in the United States and Mexico.



Bryan joins GlobalTranz subsequent to a successful 27-year tenure with CH Robinson where he held leadership positions of increasing responsibility in the United States and Europe. His management experience and skills include capabilities in sales, operations, strategy and M&A integration across multi-modal solutions for a wide spectrum of customers. Mr. Foe was part of the team at CH Robinson that generated significant and consistent growth along with shareholder value over a long period of time.

"GlobalTranz has amassed incredible talent that, when combined with strategic customer relationships, market leading technology and differentiated managed transportation and other solutions, positions the company for accelerated growth in the years to come," said Bryan Foe, Senior Vice President – Branches at GlobalTranz. "I look forward to being part of this great team as we build the next chapters of the company's success story."

"I am thrilled to welcome Bryan to GlobalTranz," said Ross Spanier, Executive Vice President, Direct Sales and Operations at GlobalTranz. "Bryan's management caliber and varied logistics experience will help further grow GlobalTranz's branch network. His ability to create and lead empowered teams that create value-enhancing solutions will help GlobalTranz deepen and widen long-term strategic relationships."

GlobalTranz employees are established thought leaders in their industry, with executives recognized in media and receiving accolades, such as Supply and Demand Executive 2020 Pros to Know. GlobalTranz was ranked the 9th largest freight brokerage in the U.S. by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2020.

GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with over 25,000 shipping customers through technology innovation, a network of more than 120 less-than truckload (LTL) and over 50,000 best-in-class truckload carriers, transformative M&A, innovative technology and service offerings, an industry-leading independent agent network, and superior customer service delivered by some of the best people in the industry.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz's people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

