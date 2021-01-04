Freeline to participate at Conferences during January 2021
LONDON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced they will participate virtually at conferences during January 2021.
- 8 January 2021 – Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer, will join a panel – Broadening Gene Therapy – at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event from 10.00 am to 11.00 am ET, 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm GMT. A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at Freeline.
- 13 January 2021 –Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 11.40 am ET, 4.40 pm GMT. The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan event and a live audio webcast of the company presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at Freeline.
About Freeline
Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. Its vision is to create better lives for people suffering from chronic, systemic diseases using the potential of gene therapy as a one-time treatment to provide a potential functional cure. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.
