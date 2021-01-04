New Book Teaches Readers How to Master the Art of Effective Collaboration

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Brothers Institute Founding Director Dr. Bart Barthelemy has published a revolutionary guidebook that provides readers the necessary tools to grow their communication and problem-solving skills.



In "Collaborative Innovation," Dr. Barthelemy ushers in a new generation of leadership, encourages them to think outside the box when tackling difficult problems and demonstrates how they can best navigate their teams and organizations from breakdowns to breakthroughs. Dr. Barthelemy taps into his more than two decades of experience teaching others how to collaborate and innovate and shows readers how to challenge limiting beliefs and apply these synergistic skills to all realms of life.



"Every team wants collaboration and every organization wants innovation. Yet there are thousands of books, seminars and articles produced each year that focus on how to help you achieve these capabilities," Dr. Barthelemy wrote in the introduction to his book. "So combining the two should be even harder to achieve. Surprisingly, not so! What we found is that Innovation needs Collaboration and that Collaboration needs Innovation."



"Collaborative Innovation" also describes the history of the Wright Brothers Institute and chronicles the methods leaders used that cultivated an uplifting, creative, and solution-oriented culture within the organization. A nonprofit founded in 2002, the Wright Brothers Institute provides breakthrough solutions to the U.S. Air Force's most complex initiatives by leveraging resident experts, unique facilities, disruptive innovation processes, and extensive networks. The organization connects the Air Force to strategic partners and provides programming that drives research, products, and solutions to the nation's warfighters.



Ultimately, this powerful approach can help others solve even the most trying problems and capture exciting opportunities for growth on both a personal and professional level.



"Collaborative Innovation: Wright Brothers Institute"

By Bart Barthelemy

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4811-6 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-9822-4813-0 (hc); ISBN: 978-1-9822-4812-3 (e)

Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Dr. Bart Barthelemy is the Founding Director of the Wright Brothers Institute and a Charter Board Member of the Collaborative Innovation Institute. Dr. Barthelemy was the National Director of the National Aerospace Plane Program, where he reported to the White House and was responsible for the development of the nation's hypersonic aerospace plane. While a member of the Federal Senior Executive Service, he served as the Technical Director of the Air Force Wright Aeronautical Laboratories at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio – the Air Force's largest research and development complex. He has been a consultant to a variety of aerospace industry companies and federal government organizations, including Lockheed-Martin, Boeing, the Department of Defense, and the Air Force Research Laboratory. Dr. Barthelemy was a Visiting Scientist at the Software Engineering Institute and Carnegie Mellon University and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Dayton. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and a Master of Science degree in nuclear engineering and physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in nuclear physics and mechanical engineering from Ohio State University. Dr. Barthelemy is also the author of "High Performance Teams" (1985) and "The Sky is Not the Limit" (1993). He currently resides in Dayton, Ohio. To learn more, please visit www.bartbarthelemy.com, www.wbi-innovates.com, and www.collaborativeinnovationinstitute.org.



Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment





Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com