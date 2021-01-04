G1 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of William C. Roberts as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

- Company also reports inducement grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) -



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of William C. Roberts as its Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Will to the G1 Therapeutics executive team," said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. "His deep experience in investor relations, patient advocacy and product and corporate communications for life science companies will be important to us as we continue to progress toward the approval and launch of trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer."

Mr. Roberts brings nearly 30 years of broad communications and scientific research experience to G1, having led investor relations and global communications for companies including Adaptimmune Therapeutics, ViroPharma Incorporated, and MedImmune, Inc. His background also includes research experience in the areas of molecular microbiology and genetics. He most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals. In this role, he was responsible for investor relations and corporate communications strategy. He holds an M.B.A. from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a B.A. in Biology from the University of Virginia.

In connection with Mr. Roberts' appointment, the company is reporting an inducement option grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The compensation committee of the G1 Board of Directors has approved a non-qualified stock option award to purchase an aggregate of 50,000 shares of G1's common stock to Mr. Roberts. The option was granted outside of G1's Amended and Restated 2017 Employee, Director and Consultant Equity Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Roberts' acceptance of employment with G1. The stock option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of G1's common stock on January 4, 2021. The option has up to a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of his employment, and as to an additional 1/48th of the shares monthly thereafter, subject to Mr. Roberts' continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant).

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies: trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy; rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. In 2020, the company out-licensed global development and commercialization rights to its differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those relating to the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, rintodestrant and lerociclib, the timing of marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for trilaciclib in SCLC, trilaciclib's possibility to improve patient outcomes across multiple indications, including in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, rintodestrant's potential to be best-in-class oral SERD for treatment of ER+, HER2- breast cancer, our reliance on partners to develop and commercial licensed products, and the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), are based on the company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company's initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contact:

Christine Rogers

G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

984-365-2819

crogers@g1therapeutics.com



