REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Acquires Chore Check, LLC and gains 23,000+ User Base Prior to Commercial Launch This Month

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") (OTCQB:RPMT) today announced that it acquired Chore Check, LLC ("Chore Check"), on January 1st, 2021.



Chore Check offers a chore-setting iOS app for families with 6-18 year olds, and Chore Check Pay membership provides linked accounts plus a prepaid debit Mastercard® for children. The Chore Check service has over 23,000 users, who will be migrated to REGO's Digital Wallet Platform, MazoolaSM.

Ada Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, Chore Check said: "We're so happy to bring Chore Check families to MazoolaSM so they can benefit from expanded features and the highest level of privacy for children's information."

Peter S. Pelullo, Chief Executive Officer, REGO said: "This acquisition is an important add-on to our financial literacy agenda within MazoolaSM. It also enables us to bring users to the platform utilizing minimal marketing resources. We are very excited to begin the New Year with this acquisition and look forward to our commercial launch later this month."

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com

Media Contact:

Scott A. McPherson

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

325 Sentry Parkway, Suite 200

Blue Bell, PA 19422

pr@regopayments.com

(o) 267-465-7530



