Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BSX, SPLK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

Globe Newswire  
January 01, 2021 10:50pm   Comments
Share:

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)
Class Period: 4/24/2019 - 11/16/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 2, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-boston-scientific-corporation-securities-litigation-4

Splunk Inc. (SPLK)
Class Period: 10/21/2020 - 12/2/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 2, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-splunk-inc-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com