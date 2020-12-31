IREM Austin Announces 2020 Award Recipients for Excellence in Property Management

Austin, TX, December 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Institute of Real Estate Management Austin Chapter announces winners of its 2020 awards recognizing excellence in property management to outstanding professionals.

For over 80 years, IREM has set the standard for professionalism in the real estate industry through adherence to the highest ethical standards and the promotion of best practices. IREM Austin works to enrich member careers in the real estate industry through education and professional development. Through various initiatives, from networking events and information sharing to highly regarded industry credentialing programs, our association provides services to our members at a variety of levels.

Award recipients are selected by the current IREM Austin President. As part of their duties, they observe each individuals’ interactions within the organization and in the property management industry. Recommendations are also taken into consideration. The 2020 IREM Austin President is Amanda Cox Sneed, CAM, CPM, ARM who serves as the Regional Operations Director for Wehner Multifamily LLC. Amanda is a high-energy and results orientated leader. She has been repeatedly recognized for her exemplary performance, growing business relationships, exceeding goals, and increasing revenue through analytical thinking, streamlined organization, and acute financial management.

The 2020 award recipients are:

CPM® of the Year – Melissa Kreutner, CPM®, General Manager, Endeavor Real Estate Group

Awarded to a certified property manager (CPM®) who demonstrates commitment and leadership in advancing the real estate management industry and proven standards of integrity and ethics for the industry.

Melissa has worked with Endeavor Real Estate Group since 2008 and is currently responsible for property management and operations, at Endeavor RE Group, of roughly 500,000 SF of suburban office and mixed-use property, plus management and administration of owners’ associations and shared use garages within the Domain and The Grove, both vibrant, mixed-use communities in North Austin. With a specialty in vertical mixed-use, Melissa is especially skilled at working in multi-owner environments, easements, association coordination and ensuring seamless operations in dynamic development environments.

Member of the Year – Andrea Sanchez, Vice President and Head of Real Estate and Facilities, Dimensional Fund Advisors

Awarded to an IREM Austin member who displays exemplary dedication and commitment to the organization and the real estate management industry.

Andrea oversees all segments of operations and asset management for Dimensional Fund Advisors real estate portfolio. With over 15 years’ experience in the real estate industry, Andrea brings deep expertise to many aspects of her role, including leadership of institutionally owned assets as well as public and private client entities, and has worked across all phases of development, leasing, asset management, and construction administration. Andrea is an active member of ULI and CCIM, is an IREM Board Member, and has served on several transportation focused committees for Texas Department of Transportation and the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Future Leader of the Year – Ashley Rodriguez, Assistant Property Manager, Endeavor Real Estate Group

Awarded to an up-and-coming organization leader for outstanding enthusiasm and devotion towards professional advancement in the real estate management industry and within IREM Austin.

Ashley has worked in the property management industry in Austin for 7 years. She has experience in conventional multifamily, association management, and commercial office. She became an IREM member one year ago and has since been awarded multiple scholarships to aid in her pursuit of the CPM® designation. Ashley is a graduate of St. Edward’s University and recently joined Endeavor RE Group.

