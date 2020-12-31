Testrite Introduces Vaccine Distribution Support Products

Hackensack, NJ, December 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The COVID-19 vaccine could be the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history. A nationwide roll out of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna is already underway. To assist with these efforts, Testrite Visual has launched its line of vaccine hardware and signage solutions. Products include:

- Vaccination booths - For Fabric Media

- Privacy booths - For rigid media

- Enhanced Educational Hardware and Signage Solutions

These solutions will play a role in educating patients and the community at large about the vaccine, vaccine distribution and how to prepare for inoculation; to make it easy to organize existing and retrofitted healthcare spaces; and to comply with required patient privacy regulations, even when services are provided offsite.

As an added benefit, customization is available for all Testrite products, a valuable benefit right now, especially for hospitals and clinics working to retrofit community spaces like schools, gymnasiums and town halls. The brand recognition of a hospital logo on hardware and signage can help instill trust with consumers.

In the weeks and months ahead, and until the world emerges from this pandemic, Testrite Visual will continue to offer an extensive selection of COVID-19 response products to help businesses comply with CDC guidelines.

Purchasing Information

Shop or browse products online at www.testrite.com or contact Testrite Visual Directly at (888) 873-2735. Testrite is always US made, which means they can provide quicker lead times at very competitive prices.

About Testrite

Testrite is a family-owned and operated manufacturing company based in Hackensack, New Jersey. As an original equipment manufacturer since 1919, we put engineering value into everything we make. Our cost-effective, domestic manufacturing means shorter, “greener” solutions that offer flexibility for customization with quick nationwide shipping. Volume discounts are available. To learn more about Testrite, our products, custom solutions, or to get a free, no-obligation quote online, visit https://www.testrite.com/. Contact Testrite via email at customerservice@testrite.com or call (888) 873-2735 (Hours: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST). Testrite will assist you in finding the right product for your needs.

