Eric J Dalius Offers a New Scholarship Through His Eric Dalius Giving | 2021 Program

Eric Dalius is delighted to announce new scholarship opportunities for those demonstrating academic excellence and leadership qualities. These initiatives are being offered through Eric Dalius Giving | 2021. The Giving program is available to students studying at accredited Universities throughout the United States. The goal is to ease the tuition burdens of those striving to graduate.

Miami, FL, December 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Eric J. Dalius is a renowned marketing expert and founder of several start-ups. Eric obtained his bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Penn State University. He attributes much of his early success to skills developed during this time. It was during his college years that Eric began began putting into practice his own special version of the Network Marketing Business Model.

Eric J Dalius Scholarship Initiatives - Eric Dalius Giving 2021

Eric believes that every person deserves their chance at success. With this spirit, he began shaping his philanthropic initiatives. Although they now come in several formats, all target those seeking higher education. Eric Dalius Giving is Eric’s intent to prevent those seeking successful academic careers from being derailed due to financial challenges. His awards are distributed to the winning students University of record. Funds are then credited to his/her financial aid account.

The application process for Eric Dalius Giving 2021

The 2021 scholarship program, designed for Eric Dalius Giving, is open to all students attending accredited colleges and/or universities located within the United States. To qualify, students must submit an essay of approximately 800 words addressing the following question - "What are your goals and plans to achieve entrepreneurial greatness?"

Interested students should submit their full name, telephone number, mail and email address, graduation date, university name, GPA, and essay to info@ericdaliusgiving.com. The scholarship winner should acknowledge receipt of their award notification within 10 days to claim the award. The winner's name will appear on ericdaliusgiving.com.

Who is Eric Dalius?

Eric is a well-known entrepreneur and budding philanthropist. A constant dream for him was to be blessed with the financial means to begin giving back. According to Eric, great opportunities for deserving individuals are the ones that should never be lost. This is the essence of his purpose. It reflects here - https://ericdaliusgiving.com/about/.

Anyone aspiring to dreams of higher education, and ultimately successful careers should apply to Eric Dalius Giving 2021. For more information about this program, visit the Application page: https://ericdaliusgiving.com/eric-dalius-giving/

The application deadline is April 1, 2021. The award winner will be advised on April 15, 2021.

Eric personally reads all submissions, and will choose the award winner. He wishes the best of luck to all.

Contact Information:

Eric Dalius Giving

Eric Dalius

914-413-2610

Contact via Email

https://ericdaliusgiving.com

