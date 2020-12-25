So Cool Brands - Best Organic Children's Beverage Brand - North America, and Award for Excellence in Eco-Conscious Food Packaging

So Cool Brands is a brand which consumers can trust. The manufacturer of organic flavored water drinks for children, package their products in eco-conscious cartons and use paper straws. So Cool Brands recently won 2 awards in the LUXlife 2020 Food and Drink Awards: Best Organic Children's Beverage Brand - North America, and Award for Excellence in Eco-Conscious Food Packaging 2020. Stephanie Brooke, Co-founder, discusses what has driven this success.

Merrick, NY, December 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Brooke talks about So Cool Brands, Inc. with such passion that it is difficult to not feel connected to the business for what they are looking to achieve. Stephanie commented, “We are the first children’s beverage brand in the U.S. to have paper straws on our products! In the U.S. alone, 500 million plastic straws are used every single day and end up in our oceans or landfills. To put that into perspective, that would fill 125 school buses with straws every day. So Cool Brands has said NO to single serve plastic straws and plastic bottles. We are committed to being part of the solution to reduce ocean plastic pollution.”

It is clear that being kind to the environment, as well as to the families buying their products, is at the very ethos of this business. The drinks they market are not only good for the children drinking then, as can be demonstrated by the USDA Organic ingredients used, but the business only uses eco-friendly packaging demonstrating to buyers that they are a brand to trust.

Brand trust is especially import in challenging times, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stephanie spoke about how their business and their industry sector have been impacted by COVID-19.

“As COVID-19 overtook the global marketplace, the typical playbook and business as usual strategies for big brand companies, resting on their laurels, will no longer suffice. Consumers are no longer satisfied with the status quo. Consumers trust brands that are transparent, have traceability, and ones they have a sense of shared purpose with. Consumers engage with brands that give back to the world and make it a better place. Brands that demonstrate social impact by their actions are a critical driver of consumer engagement and building long-term loyalty.

“At So Cool Brands, we are a firm believer that in times of uncertainty, consumers have focused on the ingredient statement and nutrition facts, more than ever! People understand the direct correlation of food as medicine.

“So Cool Brands has committed to a 3-2-None Promise. This means:

· No more than three ingredients

· To be cool to children and the environment

· No sugar, nothing artificial, no preservatives"

So Cool Brands, Inc. have some pretty ambitious growth plans for 2021 and beyond. The team is looking to expand into multiple channels of distribution including retail and food service in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. New water products are also a likely new addition to their portfolio. They are definitely Redefining Cool!

LUXlife is really taken by So Cool Brands and their clear social mission, they look forward to keeping with their announcements and seeing what 2021 will bring for this socially impactful business.

