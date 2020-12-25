Popular Music-Fitness App, RockMyRun Releases New Poll on Music and Exercise and the Five Best Workout Songs of All Time

RockMyRun recently released a poll that revealed the five best workout songs of all time along with details on how important music is to a great workout. Topping the list of all-time favorite workout jams are, We Will Rock You by Queen and Lose Yourself by Eminem.

RockMyRun released a poll of 2000 respondents that revealed the top five workout songs of all time. Topping the list of all-time favorite workout jams: We Will Rock You by Queen and Lose Yourself by Eminem.

With over 1 million downloads, RockMyRun (RMR) is a top-rated A/I enabled music-fitness app that provides fun, heart-pumping playlists custom curated by RockMyRun DJ’s. Through patented technology, the music can adapt in real-time to user biometrics like heart rate/BPM, GPS, and other factors for a personalized workout that motivates users to go the extra mile, whether they are a professional athlete, dancer, cyclist or running for the first time.

RMR’s world-class DJs have consulted with leaders in the running and fitness community to create the ultimate fitness music experience. Respondents to the poll varied widely not only in terms of the workout music taste, but also in terms of how they prefer to play their music while exercising.

Seven percent of respondents select their own songs while they’re working out, while 39 percent prefer to listen to a pre-made playlist created specifically for exercise.

Why is music so important?

These were the reasons that best described why the respondents listen to music while working out:

- 32 percent - Boost my mood

- 31 percent - Focus/get in “the zone”

- 19 percent - Distraction from the physical exertion

Feelings associated with listening to music while working out varied among respondents, but the most common ones included feeling active, energetic, motivated and focused.

By contrast, the most common feelings reported when working out without music included feeling bored, tired and lazy. But the right playlist can produce more than just motivation when it comes to exercising, as 68 percentage of respondents even reported an increase in performance due to listening to music while working out. But ads can be a mood killer, with 69.18 percentage of respondents saying that ads interrupting their workout music kill their momentum.

Moreover, more than 7 in 10 respondents say that when it comes to cardio, faster music motivates them more than slower music – a finding that Katie Addison, RockMyRun’s Chief Operating Officer, says is consistent with findings from users of the app.

“We often say that music ‘moves us,’ but when it comes to workout playlists, that influence can be quite literal,” said Addison.

“Music not only sets the tone for the workout, but according to our user data, it can actually set the pace for runners – with the speed for 65 percent of our users increasing with the BPM of their music.”

“When it comes to keeping yourself musically motivated for a workout, personalization is key, but the effort required to create that ‘perfect workout playlist’ can take away from precious exercise time,” added Addison.

“Luckily, choice algorithms and AI can help with that, adding new tunes to your mix based on the ones you already love to help your workout fly by.”

