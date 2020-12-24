Market Overview

Media Predict's Prediction Market Tech Correctly Predicts Toss-Up 2020 Presidential Election One Month Before November 3

PR.com  
December 24, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Stamford, CT, December 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Media Predict Inc., a media, marketing, and product research firm based in Stamford, CT, correctly predicted the razor-thin presidential election a month before November 3 – bucking the trends of most national polls and pundits. “In spite of the almost daily release of polls, betting markets, and other highly-regarded projections that indicated there would be a run-away Joe Biden victory,” said Robert Lane, Media Predict CEO. “Media Predict’s prediction market went its own way.” He went on to note that, “in the month prior to the election, our presidential prediction market averaged a 51% probability that President Trump would win re-election.” And in the three days leading up to election day, Lane indicated that the average probability “was a dead heat that ultimately tilted slightly in Biden’s favor as trading concluded.” At 11:59 p.m. on November 2, Lane said, “Our prediction market indicated a 50.9% probability that Joe Biden would win the election. We consistently forecast that it would be a very close election... and it was.”

Contact Information:
Media Predict Inc.
Beverly Carter
203-559-9950
Contact via Email
mediapredictinc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/827811

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

