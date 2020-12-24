Dr. Sundas Iqbal Joins ABISA Board

Tampa, FL, December 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ABISA, LLC a leading independent healthcare consultancy, today announced that Dr. Sundas Iqbal has joined ABISA as an advisory board member.

Dr. Iqbal currently serves as the Clinical Fellow in Internal and Acute Medicine at the King's College Hospital, London, United Kingdom. Her main areas of expertise include internal medicine, family medicine, aesthetics and lifestyle medicine.

“On behalf of our consulting firm, we warmly welcome Dr. Iqbal to our advisory board,” said Nick Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer of ABISA. “She brings vast experience in internal medicine and geriatrics. Her counsel will be invaluable to ABISA as we continue to expand into new markets worldwide.”

About ABISA

ABISA is a global healthcare consultancy specializing in healthcare strategy and physician engagement, healthcare investment initiatives, and global oncology initiatives. ABISA can help devise and implement the strategies and processes that will allow organizations to remain competitive and solvent. For more information, visit www.abisallc.com or contact us at info@abisallc.com.

Contact Information:

ABISA

Nick Hernandez

813-486-6449

Contact via Email

www.abisallc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/827836

Press Release Distributed by PR.com