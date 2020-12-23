Bonnie M. Albrecht, President Recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Schaumburg, IL, December 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie M. Albrecht of Schaumburg, Illinois has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for 40 years in the fields of staffing and recruiting. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Bonnie M. Albrecht, President

Bonnie M. Albrecht is the president of SRI Technologies Inc., a recruiting and staffing firm specializing in engineering contractors and temp workers in a variety of industries in Schaumburg, Illinois. Incorporated in 1994, they serve clients’ needs for professional contractors and are a major provider of professional contract staffing solutions nationwide.

Ms. Albrecht has been president for over 25 years and oversees all operations. She started out in HR in the permanent employment industry and saw a need for the temporary employment industry. She invested time, money, and belief. Ms. Albrecht also serves as an office manager at SRI Systems Research since 1980.

Bonnie volunteers for WINGS (Women in Need, Growing Stronger), a charity for homeless women that also provides domestic violence help. In addition, she works with Citizens for Conservation.

Born February 5, 1954, Bonnie obtained an A.S. in Biology and an A.A. in Early Childhood Education from Harper College. In her spare time, she enjoys making plastic mats for the homeless and playing with her pet cats.

As of December 31, 2020, Bonnie will be stepping back, retiring from the firm, and all decisions regarding the business going forward.

“Happy New Year, we shall see what the future has planned.”—Bonnie Albrecht

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

