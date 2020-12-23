Market Overview

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of the HP Z8 and Apple Mac Pro on Media and Entertainment Workloads

PR.com  
December 23, 2020 3:00am   Comments
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the HP Z8 G4 tower with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors completed three representative media and entertainment tasks faster than the Apple Mac Pro.

Durham, NC, December 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Creators who work in video and editing rely on their workstations to render and export projects quickly to meet deadlines. On three representative media and entertainment tasks in Avid Media Composer, Principled Technologies compared the performance of the HP Z8 G4 tower and the Apple Mac Pro.

According to the report, “The HP Z8 with Intel Xeon Gold 6226R processors completed a rendering sequence in Avid Media Composer in 9 percent less time than did the Apple Mac Pro. The HP Z8 also exported a rendered sequence to a .MOV file in 44 percent less time, and exported an unrendered sequence in 43 percent less time than the Apple Mac Pro. Plus, the HP Z8 achieved that improved performance for just 11 percent additional cost.”

To learn more about how the HP Z8 could speed workflows for creators, read the full report at http://facts.pt/qjFkIsY.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

