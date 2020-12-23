Lauren Turton, Business Coach, Hosts a Free, Five Day Workshop on How to Attract Your Dream Clients so You Can Make 10K a Month

Business Coach Lauren Turton will be hosting a free workshop on How to Attract Your Dream Clients So You Can Make 10K A Month, on Monday January 11 to Friday January 15 at noon PST each day.

Business Coach Lauren Turton will be hosting a free workshop on Monday January 11 to Friday January 15 at noon PST each day. This five day series will cover the following:

Day 1 : Overcome Your Limiting Beliefs So You Can Turn Your Dreams and Goals Into Reality

Day 2 : How to Create an Online Offer So You Can Work With Your Dream Clients From Anywhere In The World

Day 3 : Create Content That Converts Followers Into Leads

Day 4 : Launch Your Offer and Hit 10K A Month

Day 5 : Create Your Signature Talk and Get It Out To The World So You Build Your Global Following

Lauren Turton is the creator of Soul Career Clarity, a program that helps women create and launch their high ticket offer so they can hit 10K a month. She is also a partner at Ciao Ciao Piadina, an Italian restaurant located in La Jolla, California. Furthermore, she is Vice President of Help The Kani, a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps provide children in India education and essential services so they can be self-sufficient upon adulthood.

On Monday January 11 at 12:00 PM PST, Lauren will start this workshop off with a value and strategy packed one hour training on How to Overcome Your Limiting Beliefs So You Can Turn Your Dreams and Goals Into Reality. This series will continue throughout the week at 12:00 PM PST, each day.

“People buy brands that they know, like and trust,” says Turton. “So, you need to be a brand they know, like, and trust. How can you make that happen? Create and post content that connects with your audience so they can be converted into your clients.”

This is just one of the many topics Turton will be covering during this free series.

To register for this free training go to: http://bit.ly/Hit10KAMonth

