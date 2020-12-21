Generation's Partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College Offers Free Access to Online Training Programs

Memphis, TN, December 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Generation USA, a nonprofit organization that transforms education to employment systems, is excited to announce its partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College, a public community college in Memphis, Tennessee, to offer free, online Digital Marketing Analyst and IT Help Desk Technician training to the Memphis metropolitan area beginning in January 2021.

“We are thrilled to partner with Generation USA to provide our community members with the training, support and resources they need to launch successful careers in the IT industry,” said Dr. Tracy D. Hall, president of Southwest Tennessee Community College. “Generation and Southwest share the same mission and vision for the citizens of Memphis and the Mid-South – to empower individuals to enter the workforce as skilled technicians.”

This initiative is part of Verizon’s Citizen Verizon plan to prepare 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Verizon is investing more than $44 million over several years to support the work of Generation to close the opportunity gap for workers and increase their access to digital skills.

Through this partnership, Generation and Southwest will provide individuals the opportunity to build or retool their technology skills and equip them with essential soft skills so they are ready on day one for the job. Graduates will be able to explore apprenticeships, internships, continuing education as well as full-time employment. The courses are open to anyone seeking to expand their skills set and pursue a career in the technology field.

Southwest awards associate degrees and certifications in more than 120 programs of study and boasts a 98.5 percent job placement rate, which complements Generation’s goal of transforming education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible.

“We are excited to partner with Southwest Tennessee Community College to help bring these programs to individuals and to empower students to create their own pathways for career success,” said Sean Segal, Generation USA CEO. “Not only are we providing students with the necessary skills to be prepared for jobs in the digital world, we are equipping them with mentorship and social support services, while amassing a network of companies to help place graduates.”

In addition to these programs, Generation offers a myriad of online reskilling programs that provide free resources and access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand technology sectors including Jr. Cloud Practitioner and Jr. Web Developer. Each program takes an average of 10 to 12 weeks to complete.

The application deadline for the full-time, weekday Memphis training is Jan. 1, 2021; classes start Jan. 4. For more information on how to apply for the programs, visit Digital Marketing Analyst or Help Desk Technician.

About Generation USA

Generation USA is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally, and three times as many were underemployed - and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high-demand, and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org

About Southwest Tennessee Community College

Southwest Tennessee Community College is a comprehensive, multicultural, public, open-access college that serves more than 10,000 students annually. Southwest awards associate degrees and certifications in more than 120 programs of study to raise educational levels, enhance economic development and enrich the quality of life for students and the community at large. Southwest is a Tennessee Board of Regents institution, accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. For more information, visit www.southwest.tn.edu.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

