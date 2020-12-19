Market Overview

Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $27 Million Financing for Two Multifamily Properties and a $37 Million Multifamily with HUD

PR.com  
December 19, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Columbus, GA, December 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Trillium Capital Resources, LLC is pleased to announce the successful closing of two new multifamily properties and the successful repricing of a $37 million HUD loan through the A7 program. Palm Bay Grand Apartments, located in Melbourne, FL contains 166 units and was financed with a $21 million insurance funded loan at 3.55% with forward pricing, locked in for 6 months prior to lease-up.

Stone Park Villas, containing 44 units is located in Pike Road, AL near Montgomery, was financed with FNMA DUS funds. The 12-year loan featured 6 months of interest only and was financed at 3.35% rate with lending partner Arbor.

The HUD reprice of the 308-unit multifamily project located in Canton, Georgia, known as “The Grand Reserve at Canton,” was priced at 2.35% and absorbed 4 prepayment penalty points. This transaction was successfully executed through the HUD 223(a)(7) program with lending partner Lument.

Trillium Capital Resources, LLC is a commercial mortgage banking firm with offices located in Columbus, GA, Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA.

Contact Information:
Trillium Capital Resources
Scott Taccati
706-221-7464
www.trillium-capital.com
Brent Shryock - bshryock@trillium-capital.com
David Crow - dcrow@trillium-capital.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/827543

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

