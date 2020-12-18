Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of Z by HP Workstations on Architecture, Engineering and Construction Workloads

In hands-on testing, PT found that the HP Z4 G4 tower and HP ZBook Fury 15 G7 completed AEC tasks faster than the HP Z2 G4 tower and previous generation HP ZBook 15 G6, respectively.

Durham, NC, December 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Heavy design projects, such as those that architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams create, require workstations to render plans accurately. More powerful systems can complete tasks faster, so projects get done on time. On example AEC tasks, Principled Technologies (PT) compared two set of workstations: the HP Z4 G4 tower vs. HP Z2 G4 tower and the HP ZBook Fury 15 G7 vs. HP ZBook 15 G6.

According to the report, “The HP Z4 with Intel Xeon W-2295 processor completed a rendering task in Autodesk Fusion 360 in up to 50% less time than did the HP Z2, which shows the time savings designers might expect from selecting the more powerful HP Z4 over the entry-level HP Z2. The HP ZBook Fury 15 G7 outperformed the previous-generation HP ZBook 15 G6 on a rendering task in Revit, reducing the time to complete the rendering task by up to 22 minutes, showing the benefits designers can gain by updating their systems to the latest technology in mobile workstations.”

To learn more about how the Z by HP systems compared, read the full report at http://facts.pt/fsGEDVq.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

