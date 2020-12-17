"Dammit ... It IS Menopause!" Grabs No. 1 New Release by Amazon

Local Author, Sally Bartlett, Turns Menopausal Turmoil into Humor with Nonfiction Journal to Offer Encouragement and Hope to Women Everywhere.

Laguna Hills, CA, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sally Bartlett, author of “Dammit ... It IS Menopause! Meditations for Women to Achieve Clarity and Confidence Beyond Their Wildest Dreams, Volume 1,” ranked No. 1 New Release in American Diabetes Association Nutrition by Amazon. The book was released with volume two on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2020.

“Dammit ... It IS Menopause!” is a collection of journal entries written over a 15-year period while Bartlett was experiencing menopause symptoms including hot flashes, memory problems, weight gain, depression, anxiety and insomnia. The book is described by the author as an intimate and candid look behind the scenes of what many women experience during this phase of their life. It was written with the intent to offer hope and encouragement to women suffering with similar symptoms.

“What started as a way to survive my negative self-talk and the way I felt about my changing body became a collection of inspirational daily meditations. During perimenopause, I felt terribly alone and feared I was losing my mind. Through a number of self-loving practices - physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual - I learned to embrace the transition and thrive. I overcame disordered and emotional eating, quit dieting and made peace with my weight and food. I share my poignant, yet humorous, writings with other women so they too can learn to love their body and their life,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett’s fan base refers to her as the dean of varsity menopause, a title she gave herself after attending her son’s college orientation. It was there that the dean of students explained that a dean’s job was to provide support for a successful navigation during a season of life. This concept resonated with Bartlett as she offers guidance to women during perimenopause and beyond.

Bartlett further commented, “Why varsity? Varsity is a term coined by one of my close friends when I wanted her recognition for completing some small task like cleaning out the vegetable bin in my refrigerator. She played along and proclaimed, ‘that’s Varsity.’ It just stuck. What a wonderful, universal way to celebrate each other!”

To purchase “Dammit ... It IS Menopause!” or to learn more about the author, visit https://www.sallybartlett.com/books.

About the Author

Sally Bartlett is a professional health coach who has maintained a 35-pound weight loss for more than 30 years through sustained varsity self-acceptance without dieting. She’s coached countless clients through menopause on the physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual levels. Sally was featured in Shape magazine, Idea Fitness Journal, radio station 98.7 FM NewStyleRadio (UK), and Center for Successful Aging newsletter at California State University, Fullerton. To learn more, visit www.sallybartlett.com or follow her @imsallybartlett on Twitter, or @iamsallybartlett on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

About “Dammit ... It IS Menopause! Volume 1”

In this book of daily meditations, Sally Bartlett shares her successful passage through perimenopause and how she’s creating a varsity menopause movement. This behind-the-scenes look at several women’s journeys aims to help women change their lives and discover their very own varsity menopause. It’s a memoir written to move, encourage, inspire and bring a little laughter to perimenopausal women of all ages. To learn more, visit www.sallybartlett.com.

