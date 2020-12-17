Be Strong International Wins 2020's Outstanding Non-Profit Organization of the Year

The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce presented BSI with the 2020 Diamond Award for "Outstanding Non-Profit Organization of the Year" during a virtual ceremony on December 15. BSI was chosen for its ability to act quickly and shift during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the innovative ways the nonprofit was able to keep its services relevant and sustainable. It was also commended for prioritizing corporate social responsibility and for its exceptional team.

Miami, FL, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Be Strong International (BSI) has added another accolade to its growing list of recognitions and awards this year with its latest win for “Outstanding Non-Profit Organization of the Year.” The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce presented BSI with this 2020 Diamond Award during a virtual ceremony on December 15.

The Chamber selected BSI for its ability to act quickly and pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the creative ways the 28-year-old nonprofit was able to keep its services relevant and sustainable. The organization was also commended for prioritizing corporate social responsibility and for its outstanding staff and customer service.

“We are one of many outstanding organizations in our community,” said Michelle Shirley, CEO of BSI. "When the pandemic first hit, BSI kept its doors open and continued to serve as first responders to families who still desperately needed our services. We are reaching out to underserved areas of our city to this day and working tirelessly to build a network of tangible resources for needy parents and children during this challenging time."

Every year, the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Diamond Awards shine a spotlight of recognition upon outstanding businesses and organizations. The Diamond Awards is the Chamber’s most prestigious awards program, honoring excellence in business achievement, corporate citizenship, customer service, and workplace environment.

“Our CEO, Michelle Shirley, has dedicated herself to building a team with a servant-leadership style. She focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of our team and the communities which we serve,” said Danielle Dubuc-Wightman, Community Outreach Specialist at BSI. “She has always put the needs of others first and helps people develop and perform to their highest ability.”

