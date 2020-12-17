FavoritePetShop.com Grand Opening

Marysville, OH, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Favorite Pet Shop today announced their Grand Opening, a new online pet store. FavoritePetShop.com is an online pet shop specializing in products for your dogs and cats and offers a new way for customers to pamper their pets.

“We are pet lovers who love spending time with our pets,” says David Gingras, Owner at Favorite Pet Shop. “Our mission is to provide the best online shopping experience by delivering value-driven products for pets through exceptional customer service and order fulfillment at fair and competitive prices.”

Features and benefits of FavoritePetShop.com include:

- Great assortment of products

- Fair and competitive pricing

- Reasonable shipping rates

For more information visit https://favoritepetshop.com

About Favorite Pet Shop

At FavoritePetShop.com, we are pet lovers and cater to people who love pampering and spending time with their pets. We have four pets, two pampered dogs Biscotti and Cannoli, and two adventurous cats Hunter and Mary. We love spending time with all of our pets, but especially enjoy outings with our dogs. They enjoy going for rides in the car or on bicycles and love going for walks and meeting new people.

