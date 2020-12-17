Jon Ahlbum Featured in a Podcast on Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Broadcast Edition

Margate, FL, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Jon Ahlbum of Margate, Florida has been featured in a Podcast on Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Broadcast Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 20 years in the field of insurance. The Broadcasts are pre-recorded audio interviews which give members the opportunity to convey a message or tell their story. They are promoted through Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide social media and are a great way to increase exposure and market reach.

About Jon Ahlbum

Jon Ahlbum is the President and MGA of The Ahlbum Insurance Group, a family owned agency which provides general health insurance and related products in Florida. He is responsible for the overall company management. He oversees Medicare supplement insurance for the senior market.

With over 20 years of experience, The Ahlbum Insurance Group is proud to have become the area’s premier provider for Medicare supplement insurance plans. As a Medicare Supplement Accredited Advisor, they are dedicated to offering their clients expert advice on choosing the best Medigap insurance plan personalized to their medical and financial needs.

The Ahlbum Insurance Group has recently initiated an exclusive rewards program for their clients. It’s called iBennie and it’s totally free. This discount and savings platform offers coupons and savings to hotels, events, amusement parks, groceries, cash back shopping from listed retailers and much more. It even donates a percentage of purchases to favorite nonprofits, schools, churches, or charities when clients use online shopping.

Nationally recognized by United American Insurance for 11 consecutive years as one of the top agencies in the nation, The Ahlbum Insurance Group is a member of the elite United American Eagle Club of outstanding insurance agencies. In 2014, The Ahlbum Insurance Group was awarded #1 Production Agency by United American for the fourth year in a row. Jon Ahlbum has been honored as a Professional of the Year for five years and was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Tim Ahlbum, Jon’s son, continues the tradition of success his father began many years ago with United American, while creating his own individual legacy. Tim has been awarded #1 Production Agent for four consecutive years.

Born on October 13, 1943 in Providence, Rhode Island, Jon became a Certified MGA from the Wentworth Institute in Boston, Massachusetts in 1963. In his spare time he enjoys baseball, being a pilot and family activities.

Jon Ahlbum’s podcast can be heard at https://soundcloud.com/user-336812737/john-ahlbum-worldwide-radio-interview. The podcast allows people to learn about Jon Ahlbum as he discusses how he started in the insurance field. He provides helpful details about Medicare and Medicare supplement insurance to help people find the Medigap plan that is right for their needs.

For further information, contact www.ahlbumgroup.com, www.medicaremedicare.com or call toll free 1-877-970-4760 to speak with a representative, Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

Contact Information:

Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696

Contact via Email

www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/827304

Press Release Distributed by PR.com