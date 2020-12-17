Market Overview

Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards

PR.com  
December 17, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Announcing the Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards

Cottage Grove, OR, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NABE, The National Association of Book Entrepreneurs, helping publishers for over 40 years market and promote their books, has just announced the winners of the Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards.

These popular awards have been given for over 37 years and honor some of the finest independently-published and small press books in a wide variety of different categories including Children's Interest, Fiction, Novel, Memoir, Self-Help, Health, How-To, Inspirational, Juvenile Fiction, Historical Fiction and many more.

Experienced editor-judges at NABE select these books based on book content, quality, writing style, presentation and cover design.

For a complete list of winners, links to all the award winning books and more info, please visit www.bookmarketingprofits.com/PinnacleAwardsFall2020.html

Contact Information:
NABE
Al Galasso
541-942-7455
Contact via Email
www.bookmarketingprofits.com

