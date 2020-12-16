New curated boxes combine premium perks with coaching activities to reimagine shared experiences and personal growth for employee teams working from home.

Washington, DC, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As more companies move toward a long-term work-from-home (WFH) culture, human resource departments are faced with the difficult task of maintaining a happy, engaged and productive workforce. Enter COOLER.WORK, a new service launching nationwide this month, that curates fun, engaging boxes sent directly to employees at home that build company culture in a new way. COOLER’s themed boxes provide a turnkey, scalable solution to show high-quality appreciation, boost morale, and create shared experiences regardless of a workforce’s location.

“We want to help employers recreate the spontaneous ‘water cooler’ moments and conversations that staff are missing out on now that they are working from home,” says COOLER Co-founder and Head of Product June Blanks. “We’ve reimagined employee perks as an opportunity for staff to reconnect with their colleagues in a physical way through shared, high-quality experiences while having a focus on their wellness, resilience-building, and personal development.”

COOLER is more than just a treat box. Each COOLER appreciation box is curated around a central theme, complete with premium beverages and snacks from small US makers, along with a cool office or remote-work-improving object. All the components in a box tie into its signature feature, the COOLER Conversation Cards™, which include a variety of prompts aimed at connecting with peers, building resilience habits, and exploring ways to advance personal development. Current themes include "Focus," "New Habits," "Recharge," and "Wellness."

“The work-from-home construct has created new challenges to maintain employee morale and engagement,” says COOLER Co-founder and Head of Coaching Laurent Besançon. “We started COOLER to provide businesses a purposeful and impactful solution they can use to help staff reframe their work-from-home experience in positive ways.”

COOLER boxes are available for purchase individually or as 4-box subscriptions. Pricing starts at $66 per box with no minimum orders, making it an adaptable solution for large corporations, teams, or sole practitioners.

The company’s motto says it all: “Working from home. Together.” For more information about COOLER, visit www.cooler.work, and follow online via LinkedIn and Instagram (@coolerwork).

Contact Information:

COOLER

Mel Gold

703-599-1643

Contact via Email

www.cooler.work

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/827377

Press Release Distributed by PR.com