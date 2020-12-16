Sabrina J. McCabe Celebrated as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

San Mateo, CA, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sabrina J. McCabe of San Mateo, California has been celebrated as an honored member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the performing arts field.

About Sabrina J. McCabe

Sabrina McCabe has over 20 years’ experience in the performing arts field. She is the owner and performing artist of Honeylove which provides performing art in San Mateo, California. Ms. McCabe is responsible for singing and voice acting.

Born on July 4, 1956 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sabrina attended the college of San Mateo for music. She is affiliated with Music Horizons. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, watching movies and music.

