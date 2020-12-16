San Diego Plastic Surgeon Dr. Vincent Marin Named 2020 Top Doctor

Dr. Vincent P. Marin has been named San Diego Top Doctor 2020 by Castle Connolly.

San Diego, CA, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Healthcare research firm, Castle Connolly, has recognized San Diego board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Vincent Marin, as one of the city’s Top Doctors in their annual Top Doctors List for 2020.

Castle Connolly's Annual Top Doctor List

Castle Connolly’s annual list of the Top Doctors in the United States has become an incredibly valuable resource for both medical professionals and patients alike. Every year, Castle Connolly’s list is determined by a strict nomination, research, screening, and selection process that oversees thousands of licensed physicians across multiple disciplines.

Nominations were made online at Castle Connolly’s official website and was open to licensed physicians in the United States. Following the nominations, a team of researchers and physicians rigorously screened each candidate to determine the 2020 Top Doctors on both a national and regional level.

Castle Connolly’s national and regional Top Doctors list provides patients with a comprehensive guide to all the country’s leading doctors; highlighting their education, training, and professional experience in magazine features and digital directories.

2020 Top Doctor

Last October, Dr. Vincent P. Marin was listed among other leading board-certified plastic surgeons in the city as one of Castle Connolly’s San Diego Top Doctors. With nearly two decades of clinical experience, Dr. Marin has established himself as one of La Jolla’s most prominent plastic surgeons and routinely works with an international clientele of patients.

“It is indeed an honor to be recognized as one of San Diego’s top doctors by Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors list for 2020,” shares Dr. Vincent Marin. “Castle Connolly’s annual list of both nationwide and regional Top Doctors is a carefully-curated list that ensures patients attain only the best care from licensed and board-certified medical professionals currently practicing in the United States today. To be recognized on this list is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Marin Aesthetics team.”

About Dr. Vincent Marin

Dr. Vincent P. Marin is a board-certified plastic surgeon who offers first-rate services at La Jolla and San Diego. He is a graduate of Harvard University and the Columbia University of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Marin provides his patients with the highest level of skill and artistry, using state-of-the-art technology to deliver safe and beautiful results.

