EasyPeasy is Not Grandma's Greeting Card. Welcome to the 21st Century

Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises.

Columbia, SC, December 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The app consumers are tired of fighting the crowds to buy the same old generic greeting card that costs anywhere from $5 - $7. And tired of standing in line at the post office waiting behind the sweet old lady looking for the perfect Cat Stamp. The app consumers would no longer have to send greeting cards as their ancestors did in the 1800s through the Pony Express. Only if they ever heard of EasyPeasy?

If users value time, money, convenience, and relationships, they will love EasyPeasy Video Greeting Cards. The average American spends anywhere from 30 to 40 greeting cards a year. Not only can they send unlimited cards for as low as $2.91 a month, but they can also personalize them with a written note, and best of all, an embedded personal video that can be viewed, downloaded, and even shared on social media platforms. If they are feeling a little generous, they can also include an eGift card from over 250 brand name merchants.

It takes mere minutes to choose from over 42 different categories of holidays, invitations, and life events while sitting in the safety and comfort of their own home. No more driving to the store, searching for a generic paper card while dodging COVID-19, or having to search all over for the perfect gift. EasyPeasy allows the app consumers to schedule cards and eGifts up to a year in advance. If app consumers have forgotten about an event, no worries, they can choose to send with immediate delivery. The cards and gifts will never be late again. By the time it takes to send one traditional paper card, app users can send thousands of EasyPeasy Video Cards to their loved ones. They can also choose to send the same video to everyone in their contacts list with one click of a button. This gives them more time to enjoy the finer things of life, like running with the bulls in Barcelona.

With 500+ e-cards and 250+ brand name gift cards to choose from, there are options for everyone at EasyPeasy.

Lastly, Grandma can use it too. It’s easy to use, that’s why it’s called EasyPeasy. The app is available in the Apple and Google Play Stores. To get all the newest features, follow EasyPeasy on Instagram and Facebook @easypeasycards, contact EasyPeasy at support@easypeasycards.com, or visit the EasyPeasy's website at www.easypeasycards.com.

