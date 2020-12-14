Digital Aerolus Elects New Independent Director

Lenexa, KS, December 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Digital Aerolus, Inc., an autonomous software developer and provider of unmanned aerial vehicles, announced today the election of Douglas Davis to the company’s Board of Directors. With thirty-five years of technology-related experience at Intel Corporation, most recently as a senior executive, Davis enhances the market and sector knowledge of the company’s Board. Davis will also provide strategic consulting services to the company under a separate arrangement.

“We are elated to welcome Doug to Digital Aerolus,” said Jeffery Alholm, Digital Aerolus’ CEO and co-founder. “We believe his expertise in the automated driving business will significantly enhance the execution of our strategies to further expand our value proposition more aggressively into solutions for the rising autonomous economy.”

Davis retired in 2019 following 35 years of service to Intel Corporation. His most recent responsibilities included the initial formation and strategy of the automated driving business as Senior Vice President of the Automated Driving Group. Prior to that, he served as the SVP of the Internet of Things Group where he was responsible for the embedded computing business and alignment of IoT technologies across Intel. Davis’ impressive career includes acting as a key player in the assessment and eventual acquisition of Mobileye, one of the largest acquisitions in Intel’s history. He developed executive and C-level strategic relationships with nearly every major automotive OEM, technology disruptor and Tier 1 involved in the development of autonomous vehicles. Davis also held various other senior management roles where he led large international divisions and also initiated new business divisions with significant growth, among many other accomplishments in his career.

Davis currently serves as an independent director of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Davis earned a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering degree from New Mexico State University as well as a Masters, Business Administration Executive Program from Arizona State University.

At Digital Aerolus, Davis was elected to serve on the Board of Directors by a unanimous vote of the Series B Preferred stockholders for a term ending in 2022. Davis replaces Dr. Sanford Peterson. Dr. Peterson is a co-founder of the company and will continue serving Digital Aerolus, including as its Corporate Secretary.

