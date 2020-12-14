The Sweet Living Group and EverCare Announce Global Distribution Partnership of Zinc Oxide for the Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries

The Sweet Living Group, a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, and EverCare, a leader in high quality zinc oxides and raw material innovation, announce an exclusive partnership to distribute ZnO to the textile industry and SLG customers around the globe. www.ecozinc.net

Virginia Beach, VA, December 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, and EverCare, a leader in high quality zinc oxides and raw material innovation, announce an exclusive partnership to distribute ZnO to the textile industry and SLG customers around the globe.

The Sweet Living Group’s extensive intellectual property enhances textiles by: controlling odor, providing anti-microbial/mold and mildew-resistance, incorporating ultraviolet protection, increasing resistance to degradation, and enhancing flame resistance. The Sweet Living Group is a leader in innovation for the textile industry. Currently, SLG has 14 issued U.S. patents, five pending patent applications, and two trademarks encompassing ZnO and nano-ZnO for textiles.

EverCare is focused on innovation, supply and expertise of high-quality ultrafine zinc oxides for personal care and industrial applications, such as coatings, textiles, plastics and is bringing these innovations and high-quality products on the market under the Zano® and Tenray® brand names. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, NC, USA and has production facilities and offices in The Netherlands and Belgium. Evercare is a division of EverZinc group, committed to creating products that matter and a provider of specialty zinc materials including fine zinc powders, zinc oxides, battery zinc powders.

The Sweet Living Group’s intellectual property scope of coverage allows their patents to be applied in both the textile and laundry detergent industries including industrial and commercial applications. The licensing program is administered for SLG by Blackhawk Technologies, which is one of the world's most experienced intellectual property, licensing/patent companies.

“We recently commercialized our technology for the textile industry and are slated for global distribution,” said Ron Kramer, SLG Partner/COO. “We have a streamlined supply chain. EverCare produces the highest quality zinc oxides and we are working with our innovation production partner, Low Impact Technologies, to supply masterbatch fiber for global consumers. Low Impact Technologies is known for developing the most advance yarns, fabrics and garments available in the textile industries,” said Mr. Kramer.

“Our new partnership with The Sweet Living Group allows us to deliver EverCare’s innovations, technologies and key learnings from other industries to textile applications,” said Jeroen van den Bosch, EverCare’s Managing Director. “Together our two companies will be able to provide synergies to not only offer better technologies, but make it available quicker globally,” said Mr. van den Bosch.

“This partnership is a clear example of the strategic focus that is being applied in EverCare’s development of ultrafine zinc oxides for industrial application areas, which is one of the main reasons for the creation of EverCare in 2019,” said Vincent Dujardin, CEO of EverZinc.

The zinc oxide technology of The Sweet Living Group, combined with Evercare’s Tenray® zinc oxides will be commercialized under the EcoZinc® brand, providing protection for people, textiles and the environment.

The Sweet Living Group, founded in 2010, is a privately held company that specializes in the development of macro and nano zinc oxide technology to increase textile performance in both fiber and fabric stages of textile production as well as the laundry detergent industry.

EverCare, a division of EverZinc Group, was established to focus on the ultrafine zinc oxides product line: Zano® and Tenray®. Tenray® is the new brand name of Evercare’s ultrafine zinc oxides for non-personal care applications. The Tenray® portfolio does not only include zinc oxide powders but has been expanded with Tenray® masterbatches and Tenray® dispersions.

