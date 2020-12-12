New Video Game Like Night Vision Rifle Scope Interface from Digital FOV Makes the Human Eye and Scope Crosshairs One

Stone Mountain, GA, December 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Digital FOV announced the release of Digital Crosshairs 1000EWM, a new night vision scope products that uses a Google glasses type display to view wirelessly live streaming video showing the crosshairs of a rifle scope for targeting as it is fired. This is a scope add-on that adds digital night vision and extreme low light capability to any optical rifle scope with no need to re-zero it.

This revolutionary product changes a shooter's eye interface to a rifle scope. Now a scoped rifle can be fired accurately from the hip, around corners, or even over a shooters head. It works in daylight and total darkness. “This technology changes technics and best practice marksmanship rules for eye position, shouldering and firing a rifle,” said Mr. Johns, Chief Innovator at Digital FOV. You can see it in action at bit.ly/DC1000EWM

The military has invested million in a similar through the scope monocular targeting system for small arms. “Our solution is the only commercially available product that also does advanced through the rifle scope wireless monocular targeting, and it works with the scope you already have,” said Mr. Johns.

Currently priced under $1000.

Digital FOV, LLC is an innovative start-up that uses advanced technology to produce Digital Crosshairs 1000 night vision (NV) scope clip-on products for hunting. These products integrate state of the art, high resolution IR light sensors with a super-fast low aperture HD lens. This combination of advanced components results in high definition low light, and nightfall darkness visibility from any rifle scope as long as the scope does not filter IR light (very few do). This product is probably equivalent to Gen2+ or Gen3 night vision. Using the included long range IR illuminator, expect to achieve 200+ yards night vision target identifiable when hunting off a dark roads or in remote backwoods.

