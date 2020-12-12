Netizen Again Named One of the Most Successful Veteran-Owned Businesses in U.S. for 2nd Year in a Row

Allentown, PA, December 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of cybersecurity and related solutions for defense, government, and commercial markets, has been once again named one of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses by Inc. Magazine in partnership with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University on their annual Vet100 list of the most successful veteran-owned companies in the United States. Netizen ranked #16 this year out of the top 100 veteran owned businesses nationwide and was ranked #2 in the country last year on the list.

Netizen was also ranked as the 184th fastest-growing private company and the second-fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the United States on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Last year, in 2019, Netizen was the 47th fastest-growing private company and fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the nation on this list. These are the highest rankings that a company based in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania have ever achieved on the Vet100 and Inc. 5000 lists, according to published records on the official program website.

Syracuse University’s IVMF is higher education's first interdisciplinary academic institute, focused on advancing the lives of the nation's military veterans and their families. As a result of this special recognition, Netizen leadership will be attending, as an invited guest of the IVMF, the national veteran-owned business growth conference, Veteran EDGE, sometime in October 2021 in Dallas, TX.

“We are very proud to receive such recognition within the close-knit veteran-owned business community. It speaks volumes to the incredible team we’ve assembled here at Netizen, with every military branch represented across a diverse group of team members located around the country and serving customers globally,” said Michael Hawkins, Netizen’s founder and CEO as well as a U.S. Army veteran himself.

About Netizen Corporation:

America’s fastest-growing cybersecurity company, 2nd fastest-growing Veteran-owned company, and 47th fastest-growing private company overall in the nation according to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses, Netizen is a highly specialized cybersecurity solutions provider. They also develop innovative software products that include the award-winning AutoSTIG and Overwatch Governance Suite.

The company, a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB), is headquartered in Allentown, PA, with additional locations in Virginia (DC Metro), South Carolina (Charleston), and Florida (Orlando). In addition to being one of the fastest-growing businesses in the US, Netizen has also been named as one of the nation’s “Best Workplaces” by Inc. Magazine and is a US Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion awardee for veteran hiring and support for two years in a row. Learn more at Netizen.net.

