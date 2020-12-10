Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series Features Bill Crowell

San Francisco, CA, December 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Bill Crowell, Partner at Alsop Louise Partners and former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, will be the Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series’ featured guest on January 18, 2021, 12 Noon (Pacific Time). Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP®, Managing Director of Silicon Private Wealth, will be the moderator.

Alsop Louise Partners, located in San Francisco, California, distinguishes itself as “an early-stage, risk-oriented technology venture capital firm.” Mr. Crowell’s expertise includes “information technology, cybersecurity and intelligence systems.” He has served as Chairman, Director, President and CEO of a variety of technology firms, including Broadware Technologies, SafeNet, Inc. and Cylink Corporation, respectively. He held an array of senior positions at the National Security Agency, including the Deputy Director, and served on the President’s Export Council (PEC), as well as other national intelligence, science and advisory boards.

Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including, most recently, the impact of tax policy on population and business migration and U.S. manufacturing.

For Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series log-in information, email peter@siliconprivatewealth.com.

