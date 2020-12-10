Center for Adoption Support and Education Awarded $50,000 Grant from Greater Washington Community Foundation to Serve Foster Children in Northern Virginia

The Greater Washington Community Foundation (The Community Foundation) has awarded the Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) a grant in the amount of $50,000 through the Fund for Children, Youth and Families to provide therapy sessions to 33 children in foster care in eight target jurisdictions in Northern Virginia; the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudon and Prince William, and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas Park and Leesburg.

Annandale, VA, December 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Center for Adoption Support and Education Awarded $50,000 Grant from the Greater Washington Community Foundation through the Fund for Children Youth and Families to Serve Foster Children in Northern Virginia

The Greater Washington Community Foundation (The Community Foundation) has awarded the Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) a grant in the amount of $50,000 through the Fund for Children, Youth and Families to provide therapy sessions to 33 children in foster care in eight target jurisdictions in Northern Virginia; the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudon and Prince William, and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas Park and Leesburg.

Through October 2021, C.A.S.E. will support 33 children in foster care by serving families planning to adopt or arrange guardianship with a goal of at least one caregiver per family participating in three therapeutic sessions over three months. C.A.S.E. will also provide post-adoption therapy for children and their families with 24 weekly sessions over 6 months.

The program outcome measures will focus on the knowledge and skill gains of the caregivers, improvement in overall mood and behavior for the children receiving therapy and family satisfaction with the mental health services. To ensure the program serves families well, C.A.S.E. will monitor three targets including the needs of children who have been adopted and the supports available, pre- and post-adoption therapy, and the quality of service and families’ likeliness to return to C.A.S.E. To make a referral, contact C.A.S.E. at 866.217.8534 or via email at appts@adoptionsupport.org. Visit https://adoptionsupport.org/counseling-services/counseling-at-c-a-s-e/referrals/ to learn more.

Since 1973, the Greater Washington Community Foundation has been a champion of thriving communities and a catalyst for community change through local philanthropic engagement, effective community investment, and civic leadership. The Community Foundation mobilizes the generosity of individuals, families, and businesses to amplify the impact of nonprofit organizations making a difference every day in our communities. As the region’s largest local funder, The Community Foundation has invested more than $1.3 billion in building equitable, just, and enriching communities where all residents can live, work, and thrive. More information can be found at thecommunityfoundation.org.

C.A.S.E. is a nationally recognized leader in mental health services for the adoption and foster care community. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to improve the lives of children who have been adopted or are in foster care and their families through counseling, lifelong education, and a growing national network of trained professionals. C.A.S.E. has provided clinical services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. through in-person and telehealth sessions for more than 6,300 clients and their families since its founding in 1998. Visit www.adoptionsupport.org/ to learn more.

