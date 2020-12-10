United Real Estate Merges with Benchmark Realty, Announces Goal of Creating $1 Billion in Transaction Efficiencies by 2025

Dallas, TX, December 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- United Real Estate – a division of United Real Estate Group – announced its merger with Benchmark Realty, LLC. Operating out of seven Greater Nashville locations with 1,300 agents and $3.2 billion in total annual sales, Benchmark is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the Middle Tennessee region. Both companies operate tech-enabled, next-generation real estate brokerages with 100%/fee-based agent commission models.

The combination of technology and agent compensation models are planned to release $1 billion in transactional efficiencies for agents and consumers when compared to other brokerage firms over the next four years.

“We have spent the better part of ten years positioning United Real Estate for this kind of growth,” stated Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate. “Phillip Cantrell and Benchmark’s leadership operate one of the best brokerages in the U.S. While Benchmark’s size and market share were appealing, we were also attracted to the alignment of our cultures and how Benchmark demonstrates their commitment to extraordinary agent and client outcomes,” added Duffy.

“Benchmark and United share similar cultures; improving the lives of others is one of our primary beliefs. Our values inform our affiliate and client-based decision making,” stated Phillip Cantrell, CEO of Benchmark. “As a part of United, we will offer more marketing/productivity tools, education for our affiliates and more client services in the months ahead,” he added.

“We search for companies that are well-managed, hold high standards for how they conduct business and are well-positioned for expansion. Benchmark certainly meets these criteria,” stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate and Chief Operating Officer of United Real Estate Group. “Our Agent and Brokerage Productivity Platform - Bullseye™ is the realization of a decade of investment and is a tremendous competitive advantage, especially when compared to companies who have only recently begun their technology development journey. It creates both cost savings and opportunity for higher revenue, and we transfer these economic benefits to our brokers, agents and clients,” added Haase.

The addition of Benchmark expands United’s network in the Greater Nashville region. The United Real Estate network will close over 48,000 transactions, have a network of 10,500 agents in 100 offices and will close over $12 billion in real estate sales in 2020.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 972-885-8977.

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (URE) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. URE provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a 100%/fee-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, URE delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 24 states with more than 100 offices and over 10,500 agents.

About Benchmark Realty

Benchmark Realty LLC was founded in 2006 and has grown to over 1,300 affiliates who will handle over $3.2 billion in total sales, making it the #1 market share company in the Greater Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area. The company operates a full-service 100%/fee-based agent commission model and offers world-class business tools and career training to its affiliates.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 16,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

Contact Information:

United Real Estate

April Gonzalez

214-277-9830

Contact via Email

UnitedRealEstate.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826999

Press Release Distributed by PR.com