New York Health Welcomes Primary Care Physician Charles G. Bleecher, MD, FACP

Board-Certified Internist and Geriatric Medicine physician, Charles G. Bleecher, MD, FACP will be joining New York Health's team of dedicated physicians.

Port Jefferson Station, NY, December 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified Internist and Geriatric Medicine physician, Charles G. Bleecher, MD, FACP will be joining its team of dedicated physicians. Dr. Bleecher will begin practicing at 5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.

https://nyhealth.com/charles-g-bleecher-md-facp-joins-new-york-health/

A passion for understanding the complexities of the human body and disease development led Dr. Bleecher to pursue a career as a physician. He always knew he wanted to treat and save people who suffer from a variety of diagnoses. “I am motivated by the challenge of making the most accurate diagnoses and implementing the safest, most effective treatment plans. It is most rewarding to see my patients live longer, productive lives and I enjoy building lifelong relationships with them,” he said.

He is a native Long Islander who graduated from Patchogue Medford High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Stony Brook University and his Medical Degree from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He subsequently completed his internship and residency training at University Hospital in Stony Brook in Internal Medicine. He is Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine.

Dr. Bleecher is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at University Hospital, Stony Brook, where he teaches medical students and Internal Medicine residents. For his contribution to The Community Based Teaching Project, he was recognized as an outstanding teacher in the field of Internal Medicine by the American College of Physicians. He is an active member of the American Medical Association and American Geriatrics Society and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Bleecher is excited to be a part of a practice with outstanding clinicians and a reputation for providing exceptional medical care. Patients will have access to quick and timely appointments, and the newest technologies at a state-of-the-art facility. “I am excited and proud to become a member of the New York Health team,” concluded Dr. Bleecher.

To make an appointment with Dr. Bleecher, please call (631) 758-7003. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.

About New York Health

At New York Health, we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.

Contact Information:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/827006

Press Release Distributed by PR.com