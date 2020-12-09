An International Group of Black Women Speak Out Against Racism in the Workplace

An anthology was recently released highlighting 20 Black Women's experiences with racism in corporate America and advice from 3 contributing experts.

Cherry Hill, NJ, December 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Awakening Change Counseling Services LLC founder, Tiffany M. Jenkins serves as a contributing expert for an anthology highlighting the trauma and triumph of 20 Black Women in corporate America. The anthology entitled “Shut ‘Em Down: Black Women, Racism, and Corporate America” has already reached best-seller status on Amazon and signed copies of the book can be obtained here.

The stories and advice contained in “Shut ‘Em Down: Black Women, Racism, and Corporate America” are for the Black woman who felt attacked but was forced to stay quiet for fear of losing her job; the workplace leader who is unsure of how to support his/her employees of color; the Human Resources manager that will receive the complaint and make a determination of how to proceed. This is not just a book of stories. It is a book of life experiences. In the right hands and with the right intentions, this can be a powerful tool to begin to dismantle the structures of oppression that traumatize people of color on a daily basis.

Tiffany chose to be a contributing expert in “Shut ‘Em Down: Black Women, Racism, and Corporate America” to raise awareness that racism in the workplace negatively impacts women of color spiritually, physically, and emotionally. For more information about the services and expertise Tiffany offers and for signed copies of the book, visit www.awakeningchange.org.

Tiffany M. Jenkins is the founder of Awakening Change Counseling Services LLC located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. As a licensed therapist, Tiffany’s work centers around individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma and/or substance use. When not in the therapist seat, Tiffany enjoys working with supervisors and managers to improve leadership outcomes through her innovative coaching curriculum.

