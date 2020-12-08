Barron's Honors iGrad/Enrich for Financial Empowerment

The Enrich and iGrad financial wellness platforms have received recognition from Barron's in its "Barron's Celebrates" initiative, where organizations were evaluated based on their purpose, scalability and effectiveness.

San Diego, CA, December 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- San Diego-based financial education company iGrad has been named as one of three honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans [1].

iGrad was recognized for its award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform and the student-focused iGrad financial wellness platform, which have more than two million users nationwide.

Organizations were evaluated based on their purpose, scalability and effectiveness, first by an internal panel of judges, and then by an independent panel that included Ralph de la Vega, founder and chairman of De La Vega Group; Jimmy Chen, founder and CEO of Propel; Dr. Lisette Garcia, senior vice president and COO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility, and Lindsay Kaplan, co-founder of Chief.

"The organizations honored by Barron's Celebrates are having a meaningful impact in addressing financial literacy, and financial health and security in the U.S.,” said Dave Pettit, managing editor of Barron's Group. “Tackling these issues has become all the more important because of the economic hardships created by the Covid-19 crisis. For 2021, Barron's Celebrates will focus on organizations helping to address educational inclusion and the learning gap, another problem exacerbated by the pandemic."

Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions, including Virgin Pulse, Mutual of Omaha and Ameritas, to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education, tools and resources to employees, customers and members. The iGrad student platform is currently used by more than 600 colleges and universities, including Ohio State University, Arizona State University and Columbia University.

Barron’s lauded iGrad’s award-winning Your Money Personality™ assessment, which incorporates a personality test that is similar to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) by assessing financial behaviors across a range of categories, including outlook, emotions, focus, influence and bonus. It helps users understand each component of their money personality, including dominant traits, strengths and challenges - an understanding that is essential to making long-term changes.

“Financial literacy is even more important now, with the substantial additional financial stresses caused by the pandemic,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “We are pleased to be recognized by Barron’s for our Enrich and iGrad financial wellness platforms, both of which are proven to reduce financial stress with easy-to-understand, customized and individualized programs.”

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform.

For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/.

