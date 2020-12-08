Announcing the Release of Myabetic Diabetes TV, a Free TV Streaming Service for Diabetes Viewers Worldwide

Global diabetes lifestyle brand Myabetic has launched a free TV streaming service created specifically for people living with diabetes. Featuring unparalleled diabetes entertainment: diabetes cooking, fitness, comedy, how-to, documentaries, animation, real-talk and events.

Los Angeles, CA, December 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Global diabetes lifestyle brand Myabetic has launched a free TV streaming service created specifically for people living with diabetes.

Myabetic Diabetes TV features unparalleled diabetes entertainment: diabetes cooking, fitness, comedy, how-to, documentaries, animation, real-talk and events. The Los Angeles-based company known for its product line of diabetes bags, cases, and accessories debuts its new media service in an effort to further the brand’s commitment to transform the diabetes image and connect the diabetes community.

“We wanted to provide beautifully-produced films and TV shows that make the diabetes community feel special,” says Myabetic founder Kyrra Richards. “By showcasing diverse perspectives and sharing authentic and relatable stories, we hope that people living with diabetes and their loved ones watch Myabetic Diabetes TV and feel recognized and understood.”

Frustrated by existing representations of diabetes in mainstream media, the Myabetic team sought to produce stories and content for people with diabetes by people with diabetes. Myabetic Diabetes TV is excited to work with talented creators in the diabetes community to offer compelling programming.

Especially in a time that has brought challenges to traditional diabetes in-person events, it has become even more evident that the community needs alternate options for diabetes discussions and connections. Myabetic Diabetes TV allows you to participate in a diabetes experience from the comfort of your own home. Whether you choose to watch privately or engage with others, Myabetic Diabetes TV makes community connection accessible.

Myabetic Diabetes TV is free on all devices by searching “Myabetic Diabetes TV” in your app store. The app is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google Play, and iOS (iPhones & iPads). No fees, no subscriptions and no restrictions. Simply download, watch, and enjoy today!

Contact Information:

Myabetic

Lauren Ziminsky

(213) 493-4305 x704

Contact via Email

www.myabetic.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826876

Press Release Distributed by PR.com