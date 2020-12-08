Shields Marketing Consultancy Giving Back to the Arts

Shields Marketing Consultancy, an online training provider, is offering free training to musicians, as a way to support the arts through coronavirus hardships.

Southend-On-Sea, United Kingdom, December 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As a past musician turned marketing agency owner, James Shields wanted to do something to help the industry which has been hit so very hard by the terrible coronavirus situation. More so than any other industry, live music and the arts have been left in a position where there is little they can do to improve their situation.

As a marketing training provider, Shields Marketing Consultancy wanted to create a course which could help retrain musicians and those in the arts sector with a new skill, one that is completely transferable no matter how they chose to use it. And to do it completely free of charge.

The course launched online on December 7 and hopes to help those struggling with earning an income during the current crisis. It covers everything a digital marketer needs to know to become a freelance marketing executive. To provide services for businesses who want to take their offering online. Teaching them how to grow business using social media, Google, search engine optimisation and most of all giving them the marketing mindset they need to approach any situation with the right thought process and ideas to make a successful marketing campaign for any brand, business or enterprise.

As an ex-musician of UK underground band Subversion, James said, "I know how hard it can be to just be a musician, let alone to earn any money from it, so those who do rely on live music as an income must be very hard hit at the moment and I just want to offer them a lifeline so they can use these tools now until their back doing their first love, but they will also then be able to use these skills to help their musical endeavours as well. I just think it’s win win for everyone." - James Shields owner of Shields Marketing Consultancy.

If there are people out there who are struggling musicians, they just need to visit the website and contact James directly to get access to the course, spaces are limited to the first 50 who sign up, but if the course proves really successful they hope to extend it further.

