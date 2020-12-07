I Will Survive Celebrates 10 Years of Service

Join IWS for a unique Live experience with community leaders, health demos, art, and speakers.

Atlanta, GA, December 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Mrs. Anisa Warren (formerly Palmer), started this charity 10 years ago in honor of her dear mother after her service in the Armed Forces. She is joined with community leaders serving on the Board of Directors, staff, outstanding interns from your local, national and global universities, as well as exceptional volunteers. Meet the Board Member of the Year, Intern of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.

Join IWS to win some awesome prizes, hear updates about breast cancer in your community and how you can get involved. Although this is a free event, please RSVP and give to support the critical mission. IWS programs keep running through COVID-19 and are provided free to disadvantaged clients because of incredible supporters in the community.

After being hit hard from the 2019 government shutdown then the 2020 health crisis, IWS still has not fully recovered. Funds raised from this event will help families impacted by breast cancer with emergency housing assistance, nutritional needs, and holiday wishes.

