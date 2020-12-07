KidVisionaries.com Launches New Kids/Teens Only Crowdfunding Platform to Support the Dreams of Young People

KidVisionaries.com launches a first of its kind donation-based crowdfunding platform dedicated solely to support the dreams and aspirations of youth age 18 and under. Their mission is to empower all kids and teens with the resources they need to achieve any goal or vision.

KidVisionaries.com is now accepting 100 kids and teens to participate in the “Do Your Dream” pilot program to help kick-off the site. This is an opportunity for young people to Do Their Dream Now by running a fundraising campaign to gain exposure, support and funding. The pilot-program runs through Dec. 31. Campaigns can run as long as the participant chooses.

The Inspiration

In 2005, author, entrepreneur, and life-coach Kristi Stoll co-wrote a book for young people titled, "Dream it and Create it, How to Find Your Passion and Realize Your Dreams." The book focuses on the theory that everyone has KidVision - a connection to the inner soul's guidance and purpose. The book encourages young people to live life from that state of inspiration and ingenuity.

Today, Kristi's passion for inspiring young people to strive toward their goals and dreams continues with the creation and launch of KidVisionaries.com. According to Kristi, "Using our gifts and following our passions is what we are here on earth to do. As adults, we often get disconnected or disheartened from pursuing those innermost dreams.” She went on to state, "Young People can change the world with their limitless perceptions and solutions adults don’t see. Instead of being ignored because of their age or unable to pursue a dream due to funds or discouraged from trying, and I wanted to create a platform where Kids’ Visions can be celebrated, nurtured, supported, and brought to life."

Pilot-Program Participant Perks

All participants will have the incredible opportunity to be the first to Launch Their Dreams on the platform to help their vision come to life and potentially give their campaigns great exposure. As a pilot participant, they will: Keep all the funds they raise (minus processing fees); Receive a free copy of the book “Dream it and Create it, How to Find Your Passion and Realize Your Dreams;” Be entered into a raffle to receive a $250 grant from KidVisionaries toward their dream. Also, KidVisionaries will feature the stories of the Top 3 Campaign Fundraisers on their home page, giving their campaigns more visibility.

Sign-Up!

Visit www.surveypage.com/kidvisionaries to take a quick survey and get started.

For more details concerning participant benefits, rules, online safety, perks, visit KidVisionaries.com/do-your-dream-pilot-program.

About KidVisonaries

KidVisionaries is on a mission to empower all Kids with resources to achieve any goal, dream, or vision. The unique Crowdfunding platform is dedicated solely to ages 18 and under and is where Kids’ Visions will be celebrated, nurtured, supported and brought to life. Start a fundraising campaign or donate to a young visionary at KidVisionaries.com.

