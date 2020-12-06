Topsarge Business Solutions Receives National Veterans Hiring Award

Topsarge Business Solutions wins 2020 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for Hiring Vets in the Workplace.

Killeen, TX, December 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Topsarge Business Solutions, LLC was announced as the winner of the prestigious 2020 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award on Nov. 10 for their commitment to employing and supporting veterans and their families as a small business. It is the only veteran-owned business to win the award in Bell County. The ceremony was virtually held by the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington D.C.

"As a Veteran myself it is our honor to be the only Bell County firm selected as a US Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award recipient for 2020. Topsarge Business Solutions is committed to putting Veterans and their families to work and this recognition highlights that commitment," says CEO and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Elder.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the recipients were not able to attend the ceremony in Washington, D.C. Instead, the event was held virtually in order to recognize the businesses that have recognized the talent, skill, and capabilities that our nation’s veterans have developed over years of service. Eugene Scalia summarized his thankfulness to the businesses and veterans in a livestream to the company website.

“Typically, when we think of the military veterans, we think of the contributions they made while in uniform, and the sacrifices they and their families were prepared to make for our country[,] but today we recognize something different - the contribution they make in the workplace, following their active military service...”

The HIRE Vets Medallion Awards is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. The ceremony was held by some of the most prestigious representatives from the Department of Labor and the United States Army in order to reward the businesses that have shown the best practices and care towards honoring those who have honored our great country.

Founded in 1991, Topsarge Business Solutions has expanded from a military-oriented Bulletin Board Service for soldiers into a full-time effort that serves people and organizations seeking methods to reach the federal government and military as a customer while providing best-practice solutions using a People-Process-Technology approach.

