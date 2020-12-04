AirData and Autel Integration & Partnership to Reduce Risk on Autel EVO II Series with AirData Fleet Management; AirData Software Platform Integrates Autel EVO II Series

AirData UAV and Autel Enterprise Robotics are announcing a new partnership specially tailored to meet the needs of Autel Pilots across the USA: Autel EVO II users will receive a one-month free trial of AirData Enterprise fleet management software. This partnership assists Unmanned Pilots in managing flight data, maintenance scheduling, pilot currency, and livestreaming of any Autel EVO Series aircraft.

Now optimized for all Autel Evo II camera models, by utilizing AirData, Autel pilots can reduce the risk in flying and managing Autel Evo II drones and fleets. AirData brings advanced fleet management functionality integrated with the Autel ecosystem, including pilot and flight data logging and analysis, compliance management, maintenance tracking, and crash prevention information, as well as increasing flight efficiency for better and safer drone operations.

AirData’s real-time live stream video is an additional benefit for Autel pilots, requiring no additional hardware, and compatible with virtually any common browser application on any device. The streams are PIN-protected, enabling pilots to securely determine who is able to view the low-latency drone feed anywhere over the Internet.

“With our fleet of over 80 drones and over 120 pilots, AirData has proven to be an invaluable resource for us addressing all of our fleet needs, in a very easy-to-use manner. We were also thoroughly impressed with the Evo II aircraft and the selling point for us was the compatibility with AirData. I am confident our railroad is a much safer place now with our drone program, the Autel Evo II’s and AirData,” said Kim Thomas, Manager-Safety Specialist, CSX Transportation.

In addition to live streaming video captured with the Autel EVO II, AirData also provides deep analytics into the performance parameters of the drone system, allowing pilots to better understand flight efficiency, battery life, radio strength, camera usage tracking, and any data relevant to the operation of the aircraft.

"At the onset of development of our sUAS program we realized a need for a robust, automated system to provide operational solutions. Our search led us to Autel and AirData. Since then we have experienced seamless integration and prompt support from our partners at Autel and AirData to help us continue to grow our program," said Lieutenant Jim Pauly, Omaha PD.

This collaborative effort between Autel Enterprise Robotics and AirData combines one of the fastest “out of the box, into the air aircraft in the market with a market leader in unmanned analytic software packages.

“AirData is excited to partner with Autel to augment the EVO II's impressive power, reliability and efficiency by analyzing its flight and pilot data to ensure optimal and safer flights. The AirData platform easily captures and manages Autel fleets, so that all pilots and flights comply with regulatory and operational requirements,” said Eran Steiner, CEO for AirData. “EVO II's unparalleled payload lineup is a perfect match with AirData’s low latency live streaming; you can be up in the air and streaming in seconds, as no hardware or lengthy setup is needed.”

“Autel Enterprise Robotics are proud to offer a deep and robust aircraft with rich data output, augmented with AirData’s analytics. An informed enterprise pilot is a smarter and safer pilot, enabled to make efficient decisions around mission planning and flight operations,” said Gary DeLuca, Autel Robotics USA’s CEO. “We are equally excited to enable our pilots to stream media anywhere without additional hardware, now that AirData is partnered alongside Autel Enterprise.”

Join AirData and Autel Enterprise in their upcoming webinar Tuesday, December 8, 11AM PST / 2PM EST to demonstrate live how the Autel EVO II works within the AirData Platform. Register for the webinar here: https://bit.ly/AirData_Autel

To know more about AirData UAV, visit AirData.com, or for a 30-day free trial go to AirData.com/autel_trial

To learn more about Autel Enterprise Robotics, visit auteldrones.com

The Autel Evo II Rugged bundles, including one month of AirData software are immediately available for USD 2095.00 (EVO II Pro) or $9998.00 (EVO II Dual).

About AirData UAV

AirData UAV is the largest online fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform. With more than 14 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 20,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. AirData utilizes vast amounts of flight data and unique mathematical algorithms to offer full spectrum drone management that includes pilot and flight data logging, compliance management, maintenance tracking, and crash prevention information, as well as increasing flight efficiency for better and safer drone operations. AirData also offers an easy to use low latency live streaming service over the Internet with no additional hardware needed. AirData is growing steadily and now serving more than 170,000 active users worldwide.

About Autel

Opening its doors in 2004, Autel Tech expanded into unmanned aircraft in 2015. With their patented folding design, Autel Robotics revolutionized the packable drone industry. The company has offices, engineering and manufacturing teams in Germany, Shenzhen, USA (Washington and NY). Autel is a pioneer in the world of unmanned aviation, offering pilots secure data linage, operational decision-making in controlled airspace, and intelligent mission planning. Learn more about AutelRobotics at AutelRobotics.com, and our social media @autelenterprise.

